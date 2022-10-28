McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $4,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.0% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth $41,000. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MKC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Argus cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of MKC stock opened at $77.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.70. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $107.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.81%.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $372,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $372,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $160,582.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,383.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

