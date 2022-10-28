Members Trust Co Sells 252 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Members Trust Co decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,557 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Members Trust Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $563,524,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $542,084,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 14.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,660 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 25,355.1% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 695,942 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 693,208 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 12.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,522,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,353,829,000 after buying an additional 511,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Home Depot to $327.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.68.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

Home Depot Price Performance

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $291.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $286.40 and its 200-day moving average is $293.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

