Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Lowered to $285.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Cowen from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software giant’s stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MSFT. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $280.50 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.05.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $226.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.94. The company has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $219.13 and a 52-week high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.77% and a net margin of 34.37%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Tobam boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

