Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,019 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $5,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MOH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 18.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,372 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth $214,363,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 151.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,128,000 after purchasing an additional 538,493 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 25.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,633,000 after purchasing an additional 501,107 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 38.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 991,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,815,000 after purchasing an additional 276,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $351.79 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.78 and a fifty-two week high of $374.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.81.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.21. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on MOH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $311.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.13.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.99, for a total value of $655,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,824 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,153.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.04, for a total value of $65,408.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,651 shares in the company, valued at $5,445,543.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.99, for a total transaction of $655,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,824 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,153.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 252,456 shares of company stock worth $85,368,311. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

