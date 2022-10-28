MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Gap Down to $200.69

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $200.69, but opened at $187.45. MongoDB shares last traded at $195.44, with a volume of 38,724 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDB. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.89.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.52 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $232.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $303.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.31 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.05% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. MongoDB’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.15) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.37 EPS for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 40,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.87, for a total value of $8,016,186.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,903,896.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 40,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.87, for a total value of $8,016,186.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,903,896.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $550,786.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,967,580.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,275 shares of company stock worth $23,925,529 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,258,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,029,000 after acquiring an additional 24,197 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,332,000 after acquiring an additional 121,201 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 10.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,346,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,449,000 after acquiring an additional 123,431 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,343,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,033,000 after acquiring an additional 7,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 19.3% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,095,000 after acquiring an additional 166,400 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MongoDB

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.