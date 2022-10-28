Morgan Stanley Lowers Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Price Target to GBX 1,117

Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,480 ($17.88) to GBX 1,117 ($13.50) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Persimmon in a report on Friday, July 8th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, HSBC cut Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 3,510 ($42.41) to GBX 1,530 ($18.49) in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,365.57.

Shares of PSMMY stock opened at $30.75 on Wednesday. Persimmon has a 52 week low of $24.77 and a 52 week high of $80.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.50 and its 200-day moving average is $43.32.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

