Morgan Stanley Lowers TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target to $78.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $109.00) on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $57.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.17 and a 200-day moving average of $77.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.35. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $53.74 and a 12-month high of $120.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TransUnion had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $948.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.42 per share, with a total value of $1,985,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 226,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,981,482.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 15.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 0.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 15.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in TransUnion in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

