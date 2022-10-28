Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Holdings Raised by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,097 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 76,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 19,797 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,181,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,829,000 after buying an additional 27,335 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 5.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,232,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,376,000 after acquiring an additional 68,765 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 13.1% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 13,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

NYSE MS opened at $80.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.47. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $109.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 44.99%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

