Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $161.60.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $125.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Nabors Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $125.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,276,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $194,989,000 after acquiring an additional 50,829 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 7.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 583,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,164,000 after acquiring an additional 42,839 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 2.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 448,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,498,000 after acquiring an additional 10,011 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 9.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 413,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,419,000 after acquiring an additional 36,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 8.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 289,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,222,000 after acquiring an additional 23,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Price Performance

Nabors Industries stock opened at $163.56 on Friday. Nabors Industries has a 12-month low of $72.46 and a 12-month high of $207.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($6.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.43) by ($0.56). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 56.01%. The company had revenue of $631.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.01 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries will post -24.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

