National Bank Financial Raises Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Price Target to C$59.00

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$53.00 to C$59.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

BDRBF has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen upgraded shares of Bombardier from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Bombardier in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$71.25 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Bombardier from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.46.

Bombardier Stock Performance

Shares of BDRBF stock opened at $27.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.97. Bombardier has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $45.50.

About Bombardier

Bombardier Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, smart services, service centers, training, and technical publications.

