National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Raymond James

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed an assumes rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on National Fuel Gas from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Fuel Gas presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.00.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $66.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.86. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.51. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $57.15 and a fifty-two week high of $75.97.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $502.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.68 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 26.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is presently 35.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Fuel Gas

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 85,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,054 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 74,135 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

