NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) PT Lowered to $98.00

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Citigroup from $140.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 72.78% from the company’s previous close.

NTES has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetEase presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.38.

NetEase Stock Performance

Shares of NTES stock opened at $56.72 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.57. NetEase has a 52 week low of $53.09 and a 52 week high of $118.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. NetEase had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NetEase will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 549.3% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. 14.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

