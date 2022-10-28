Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 30,365 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 643,707 shares.The stock last traded at $39.13 and had previously closed at $41.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nevro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Nevro from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nevro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nevro from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Nevro to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Nevro Trading Down 4.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 6.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.10. Nevro had a negative net margin of 35.96% and a negative return on equity of 43.73%. The business had revenue of $104.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.66 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nevro Corp. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVRO. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 294.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,081,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,415,000 after purchasing an additional 807,678 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 13.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,718,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $341,322,000 after purchasing an additional 568,749 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 4,179.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 356,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,608,000 after purchasing an additional 347,778 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 19.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,797,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $129,989,000 after purchasing an additional 287,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 78.3% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 493,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,641,000 after purchasing an additional 216,860 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

