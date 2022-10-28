NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) PT Raised to $10.00

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.77% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NextDecade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.
NextDecade Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NEXT opened at $6.86 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average of $6.41. The firm has a market cap of $990.10 million, a PE ratio of -25.41 and a beta of 1.01. NextDecade has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $8.95.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextDecade
NextDecade Company Profile
NextDecade Corp. is a development company.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NextDecade (NEXT)
- Can Mid-Cap Lantheus Continue its 2022 Outperformance?
- Zim Integrated Shipping Services Stock: High Yield or High Risk?
- The One Question that Matters for Altria Stock
- The Institutions Box Up Dividend Growth with These Cheap Stocks
- Be Sure You Own United Parcel Service for the Right Reasons
Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.