NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) PT Raised to $10.00

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.77% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NextDecade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEXT opened at $6.86 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average of $6.41. The firm has a market cap of $990.10 million, a PE ratio of -25.41 and a beta of 1.01. NextDecade has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $8.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEXT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in NextDecade during the first quarter worth about $6,616,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,847,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,230,000 after purchasing an additional 975,934 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 799.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 824,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 732,935 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of NextDecade during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,999,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 595.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 295,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 252,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

