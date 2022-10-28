Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,100 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $5,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,295.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 334,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,237,000 after acquiring an additional 310,099 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,249,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,035,249,000 after acquiring an additional 269,551 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,495,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,241,000 after acquiring an additional 119,918 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 235,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,341,000 after acquiring an additional 82,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $530.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $528.13.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 1.2 %

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,051,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.38, for a total value of $442,978.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,966,504.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,051,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,492 shares of company stock valued at $20,600,752. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $329.48 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $301.69 and a 12-month high of $580.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 47.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $396.82 and its 200-day moving average is $420.50.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.33. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The company had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.04%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.