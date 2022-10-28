Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,110 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,010 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $6,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 191.4% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 200.0% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 750 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Twitter from $40.00 to $54.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered Twitter from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Twitter from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Twitter in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Twitter from $37.00 to $54.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.39.

TWTR stock opened at $53.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.66. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $55.64.

In related news, insider Kayvon Beykpour sold 14,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $611,337.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 396,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,285,651.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 688,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,460,652.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kayvon Beykpour sold 14,878 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $611,337.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 396,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,285,651.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,799 shares of company stock worth $1,381,762. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

