Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 14,750 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $4,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,098,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,893,000 after purchasing an additional 639,019 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,018,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,530,000 after acquiring an additional 317,622 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,625,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,153,000 after acquiring an additional 159,800 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,169,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,043,000 after acquiring an additional 36,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,030,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,235,000 after acquiring an additional 18,275 shares in the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:MGM opened at $34.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.85 and its 200 day moving average is $33.65. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 27.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Janet Swartz bought 14,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.05 per share, for a total transaction of $498,761.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,022.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Janet Swartz bought 14,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.05 per share, for a total transaction of $498,761.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,022.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Iac Inc. purchased 148,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.78 per share, with a total value of $4,999,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,672,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,637,117.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 590,030 shares of company stock worth $20,493,524 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on MGM Resorts International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.63.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

