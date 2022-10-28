Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 26,211 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,211 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of SL Green Realty worth $4,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,747,000. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $3,006,000. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLG shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $105.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.15.

SL Green Realty Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SLG stock opened at $39.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.47 and a 200-day moving average of $51.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.77 and a 12-month high of $83.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.25 and a beta of 1.43.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $162.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. SL Green Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

SL Green Realty Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.311 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.49%. This is a positive change from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -286.92%.

SL Green Realty Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

See Also

