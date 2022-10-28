Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 34,340 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 280.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,340 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $4,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Catalent by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,971,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,921,000 after acquiring an additional 492,071 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Catalent by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,631,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,479,000 after acquiring an additional 632,934 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Catalent by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,321,000 after acquiring an additional 261,686 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Catalent by 15.3% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,999,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,265,000 after acquiring an additional 929,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Catalent by 17.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,474,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,212,000 after acquiring an additional 673,706 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Catalent news, insider Michael A. Riley sold 1,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $152,705.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,912.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Catalent news, insider Michael A. Riley sold 1,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $152,705.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,912.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $136,115.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,659.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,604 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,007 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTLT. UBS Group dropped their price target on Catalent from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Catalent from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Catalent from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Catalent from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.88.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $66.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.46. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.40. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.02 and a 52-week high of $140.55.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 10.56%. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

