Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,924 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Life Storage worth $5,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LSI. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Life Storage to $154.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Life Storage Price Performance

NYSE:LSI opened at $106.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.94. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.78 and a 1-year high of $154.45.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.44). Life Storage had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Life Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.89%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total value of $661,873.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,044,442.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.