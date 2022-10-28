Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $5,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 413.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total value of $1,188,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,851. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total transaction of $1,188,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 598 shares in the company, valued at $253,851. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.92, for a total transaction of $1,062,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,580.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,800 shares of company stock worth $3,253,925. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FDS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $418.38.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $423.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $345.92 and a twelve month high of $495.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $424.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $406.33. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.12). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 21.53%. The firm had revenue of $499.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

