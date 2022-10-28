Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,314 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Robert Half International worth $4,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 184.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 1,595.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Robert Half International news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $215,968.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $215,968.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $803,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,349 shares in the company, valued at $19,874,492.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Robert Half International Price Performance

RHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. CL King lowered their price objective on Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Robert Half International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Shares of RHI opened at $74.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.35. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.40 and a 12 month high of $125.77.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.92%.

Robert Half International Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Stories

