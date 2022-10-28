Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of East West Bancorp worth $5,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,482,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,045,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,565,000 after acquiring an additional 36,565 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 74,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,832,000 after acquiring an additional 22,579 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in East West Bancorp by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 243,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,787,000 after buying an additional 8,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in East West Bancorp by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

EWBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on East West Bancorp to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on East West Bancorp to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.67.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $69.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.99. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.45. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.65 and a 52-week high of $93.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.02). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 44.11% and a return on equity of 17.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.63%.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

