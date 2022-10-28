Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,609 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $4,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 98,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 30,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $787,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,967.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $4,542,880.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,556,818.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $787,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,967.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

BK stock opened at $41.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.66. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $64.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.28 and its 200 day moving average is $42.88. The firm has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.19.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

