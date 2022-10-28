Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.30 Million Stock Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Ingredion worth $4,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 270,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,565,000 after acquiring an additional 58,100 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INGR. UBS Group began coverage on Ingredion in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingredion in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

INGR opened at $87.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.76. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $78.81 and a 1 year high of $101.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.89%.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

