Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.46 Million Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 60,229 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $4,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in PPL by 76.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PPL in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in PPL in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in PPL by 34.5% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new position in PPL in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $25.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.20. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $23.47 and a twelve month high of $30.99. The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

PPL Announces Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. PPL had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. PPL’s payout ratio is 91.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on PPL. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PPL from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.44.

Insider Activity at PPL

In related news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $828,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,343,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PPL news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $627,814.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,972.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $828,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,343,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PPL Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.