Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.67 Million Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,943 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of TopBuild worth $4,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLD. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 135.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 913,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,778,000 after purchasing an additional 526,053 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 8.2% in the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,662,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $482,876,000 after purchasing an additional 202,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 82.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,739,000 after purchasing an additional 44,080 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 280.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,676,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the second quarter worth about $4,340,000. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on TopBuild from $236.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on TopBuild to $224.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Zelman & Associates lowered TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on TopBuild from $225.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TopBuild presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.89.

BLD stock opened at $164.91 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $150.71 and a 1-year high of $284.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.81 and its 200-day moving average is $182.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.66. TopBuild had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

