Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.10 Million Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,317 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $5,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 134.7% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth about $1,437,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 412,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,312,000 after purchasing an additional 160,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 1.6 %

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $196.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.65. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.50 and a 12 month high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $482.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.30 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JKHY has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.00.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

