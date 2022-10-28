Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.31 Million Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $5,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 677.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 160,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after acquiring an additional 20,059 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,765,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on KDP. StockNews.com upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ KDP opened at $38.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.17. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $41.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 92,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $3,533,882.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,978,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,250,631.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 3,500 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $135,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,238.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 92,948 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $3,533,882.96. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,978,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,250,631.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 64,902 shares of company stock worth $2,546,753 and sold 550,800 shares worth $20,881,109. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

