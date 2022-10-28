Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.45 Million Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $5,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PPG Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,645,019,000 after acquiring an additional 252,358 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in PPG Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,511,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,033,106,000 after acquiring an additional 206,569 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in PPG Industries by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,393,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,755,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109,132 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,193,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,589,000 after buying an additional 65,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,819,112 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $238,431,000 after buying an additional 233,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Northcoast Research started coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $131.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.83.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $112.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.06 and a 52 week high of $177.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.87%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

