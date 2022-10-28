Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.75 Million Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 366,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,077 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $5,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 174.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 34,642 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 119.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 35,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 19,210 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.2% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 61,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 14.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 52,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 6,733 shares during the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.92.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $18.51 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $21.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.08. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 11.29, a current ratio of 11.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 13.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

