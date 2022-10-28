Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.98 Million Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 174,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,710 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $5,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,738,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,578,000 after purchasing an additional 786,816 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 26.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,420,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,630,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004,956 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Conagra Brands by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,720 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 10.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,716,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,616,000 after purchasing an additional 841,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Conagra Brands by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,085,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,726,000 after purchasing an additional 215,014 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on CAG shares. TheStreet downgraded Conagra Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands Trading Up 1.5 %

In other news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $221,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $221,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $757,737.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,712,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $35.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.78. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $36.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.57.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.92%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.