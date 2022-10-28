Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 88,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $4,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 10.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,220,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,203,000 after acquiring an additional 116,600 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 16.0% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on CAH shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.30.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

NYSE CAH opened at $75.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.47. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $45.85 and a one year high of $76.10.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.12). Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 568.57%. The firm had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.