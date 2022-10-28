Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $5,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,044,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,453,379,000 after purchasing an additional 211,402 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,313,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,538,130,000 after purchasing an additional 175,660 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,246,056,000 after purchasing an additional 360,552 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,422,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,390,000 after purchasing an additional 175,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 358.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,987,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $270,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,670 shares during the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $98.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $143.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 0.55.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Aaron bought 1,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.33 per share, with a total value of $99,219.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,934.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

