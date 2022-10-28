Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,280 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $4,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 3.8% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,490 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 in the first quarter valued at about $362,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 6.6% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,871 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 3.8% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,994 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of F5 from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of F5 from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of F5 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of F5 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, F5 has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.23.

In other news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 2,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $337,550.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,548.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $28,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,152,142. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 2,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $337,550.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,548.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,892 shares of company stock valued at $986,398 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $139.61 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.10 and a fifty-two week high of $249.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.56. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.14.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.36. F5 had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The company had revenue of $674.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

