Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,776,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,600 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vroom were worth $4,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vroom by 21.1% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vroom in the second quarter worth $163,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Vroom in the second quarter worth $217,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Vroom in the second quarter worth $758,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vroom in the second quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vroom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vroom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.56.

Vroom Trading Down 1.9 %

Vroom stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. Vroom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $21.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $475.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.88 million. Vroom had a negative net margin of 20.23% and a negative return on equity of 55.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. Research analysts expect that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

Vroom Company Profile



Vroom, Inc operates as an e-commerce used automotive retailer in the United States. It operates end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying, selling, transporting, reconditioning, pricing, financing, registering, and delivering vehicles. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015.

Featured Stories

