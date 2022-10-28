Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $4,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Align Technology by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,373,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,778,802,000 after purchasing an additional 630,238 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,946,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,592,819,000 after purchasing an additional 75,255 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $816,077,000 after purchasing an additional 94,539 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,798,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $783,989,000 after purchasing an additional 336,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 798,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $189,097,000 after purchasing an additional 324,743 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $181.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.79. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $176.00 and a one year high of $713.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $230.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $890.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.00 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $325.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.00.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

