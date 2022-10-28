Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $5,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in VeriSign by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,364,854 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,305,766,000 after buying an additional 262,334 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in VeriSign by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,822,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $850,265,000 after buying an additional 228,682 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,694,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $599,472,000 after purchasing an additional 208,321 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 374,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $83,373,000 after purchasing an additional 146,775 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 678,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $150,856,000 after purchasing an additional 141,078 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRSN opened at $185.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.99. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.25 and a fifty-two week high of $257.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.98.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.40 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.84%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total transaction of $127,958.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,265.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 12,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total transaction of $2,541,908.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 687,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,437,682.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total transaction of $127,958.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,265.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,685 shares of company stock worth $3,340,848 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

