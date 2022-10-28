Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 68,554 Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 68,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,943,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZTA. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Azenta

In other news, COO Matthew Mcmanus acquired 8,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $501,543.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,506.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson acquired 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.62 per share, for a total transaction of $250,647.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,794,901.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew Mcmanus acquired 8,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $501,543.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,506.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Azenta Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AZTA opened at $45.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.02 and its 200 day moving average is $63.41. Azenta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.61 and a 52 week high of $124.79.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Azenta had a net margin of 391.34% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $132.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AZTA. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Azenta from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Azenta from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Azenta from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Azenta to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

Azenta Company Profile

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

Further Reading

