Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $4,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marvell Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.89.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of MRVL opened at $40.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.73 and a 200 day moving average of $50.72. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -92.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $198,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,429 shares in the company, valued at $4,096,822.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $198,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,096,822.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,000 shares of company stock worth $1,688,720 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.