Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 105,518 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 105,518 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Medical Properties Trust worth $4,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1,635.1% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust Stock Up 7.6 %

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $11.68 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.86.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.93%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.00%.

MPW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.91.

About Medical Properties Trust

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.