Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 11,820 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,820 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $5,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 397.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Principal Financial Group

In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $1,123,341.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,512.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,093,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,455 shares of company stock valued at $4,585,408 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group to $81.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Principal Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group to $76.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.82.

PFG stock opened at $81.84 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $82.65. The firm has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.26. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 15.56%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

