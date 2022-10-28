Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,822 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,822 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $5,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in Hologic by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Hologic by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Hologic by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 147,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Hologic by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 43,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 15,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Hologic by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 71,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,466,000 after buying an additional 47,134 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $66.18 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $80.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.02 and a 200 day moving average of $70.46. The firm has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.
Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.
