Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 430 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,331 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $5,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 47.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,556 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 107.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $403,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $229.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $227.79 and a twelve month high of $763.22. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $362.18 and its 200 day moving average is $417.60.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.26. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.26 EPS. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 26.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SIVB. TheStreet cut SVB Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $411.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lowered SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded SVB Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $419.79.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

