Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 800 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,770 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of SM Energy worth $4,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in SM Energy during the first quarter worth $112,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SM Energy during the first quarter worth $125,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in SM Energy by 24.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,904 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy during the first quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in SM Energy during the first quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SM has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on SM Energy in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.22.

SM Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $44.52 on Friday. SM Energy has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $54.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 4.66.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.07. SM Energy had a return on equity of 36.45% and a net margin of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $992.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.52 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from SM Energy’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 8.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 8,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $394,891.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,437.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 8,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $394,891.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,437.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David W. Copeland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $462,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 228,543 shares in the company, valued at $10,565,542.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

