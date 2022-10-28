Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 8,392 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 145,694 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 8,392 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $5,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LUV. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,996 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 8,017 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,491 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 33,597 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,066 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 38,006 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 8,440 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Argus downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.53.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $35.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $52.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.75 and its 200 day moving average is $39.06.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.