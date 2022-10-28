Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $5,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 493.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,654,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,393 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,302,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,187 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 46.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,397,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,803,000 after acquiring an additional 761,460 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,810,808,000 after acquiring an additional 681,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the first quarter worth $55,521,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $153,712.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,080.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $153,712.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,080.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $5,032,260.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 267,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,964,948.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ameren from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.40.

AEE stock opened at $80.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.42. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $99.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.99 and its 200 day moving average is $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.51%.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

