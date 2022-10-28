Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Shares Gap Up to $12.57

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.57, but opened at $13.05. Noah shares last traded at $13.66, with a volume of 584 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOAH. StockNews.com began coverage on Noah in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Noah from $32.10 to $30.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Noah Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.28 million, a PE ratio of 4.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Noah ( NYSE:NOAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $110.20 million during the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 32.51% and a return on equity of 14.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that Noah Holdings Limited will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOAH. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Noah by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,126,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,020,000 after acquiring an additional 276,809 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Noah in the second quarter worth $3,336,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Noah by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,994,000 after buying an additional 93,890 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Noah by 155.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 71,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Noah by 109.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 61,900 shares during the last quarter. 46.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Noah Company Profile

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

Featured Stories

