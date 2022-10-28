NORMA Group (OTCMKTS:NOEJF) Price Target Lowered to €25.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NORMA Group (OTCMKTS:NOEJF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €30.00 ($30.61) to €25.00 ($25.51) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on NORMA Group from €42.00 ($42.86) to €36.00 ($36.73) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

OTCMKTS NOEJF opened at $13.31 on Wednesday. NORMA Group has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $13.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.85.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. The company sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturer aftermarket customers, technical wholesalers, and hardware stores under the ABA, Breeze, Clamp-All, CONNECTORS, FISH, Gemi, Kimplas, NDS, NORMA, Raindrip, R.G.RAY, Serflex, TORCA, and TRUSTLENE brand names through its distribution network, sales representatives, retailers, and importers.

