Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF) Short Interest Down 21.7% in October

Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the September 30th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Norway Royal Salmon AS Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NRYYF opened at $25.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.66. Norway Royal Salmon AS has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $25.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on NRYYF. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Norway Royal Salmon AS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Norway Royal Salmon AS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Norway Royal Salmon AS from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th.

Norway Royal Salmon AS Company Profile

Norway Royal Salmon ASA produces, harvests, sells, and markets smolt and salmon products in Norway. The company offers fresh and frozen salmon fish, round fish, fillet, portions, and smoked and marinated products. It also exports its products to 48 countries. Norway Royal Salmon ASA was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Trondheim, Norway.

